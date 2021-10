Shaheen Shah Afridi playing with some children of his family. Photo — Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi

Shaheen shared a few pictures of himself enjoying “family time” in his hometown

The pictures shared by the 21-year-old pacer feature him playing with some children from his family.

Shaheen is currently participating in the National T20 Cup going on Pakistan.

Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Monday took to his Twitter account and shared a few pictures of himself.

In the snaps, Shaheen could be seen enjoying “family time” with some kids of his family in his hometown.

The second leg of the National T20 Cup will start on October 6. The right-handed bowler is also part of the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.