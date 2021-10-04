 
pakistan
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Talha Hashmi

Contention recurs between Sindh CM Shah and IGP

By
Talha Hashmi

Monday Oct 04, 2021

  • Sources say this time the discord has occurred over the matter of promotions of CM Shah’s PSO Farrukh Bashir,
  • CM Shah says the reason behind Bashir not being upgraded is Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar.
  • IGP Mahar had been appointed last year in January after the PTI-led federal government agreed to replace the former IGP Kaleem Imam.

A dispute has recurred between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the inspector general of police (IGP) Sindh, Geo News reported Monday.

Sources privy to the matter said that this time, the discord between the two individuals has occurred over the matter of the promotions of CM Shah’s personal staff officer (PSO) Farrukh Bashir and various other officials.

Per sources, CM Shah has been told that the reason behind Bashir and others not being promoted is Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar.

At this, CM Shah has directed the Sindh chief secretary to write a dissenting note to the IGP. However, the note hasn’t been issued yet, per sources. 

Moreover, the Central Selection Board has approved the promotions for only three officials, including Muqaddas Haider, Abdus Salam Sheikh, and Hameed Khokhar. It is pertinent to mention that the transfers of officials considered close to IGP Mahar are expected in the coming days.

Read more: PM Imran, CM Murad agree on Mushtaq Mahar as new Sindh IGP

IGP Mahar had been appointed last year in January after the PTI-led federal government reached a consensus with the Sindh government, agreeing to replace the former provincial police chief, Kaleem Imam.

The matter had been a bone of contention between the federal government and the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Sindh government for weeks, with the provincial government earlier recommending Imam's removal claiming he had failed to perform satisfactorily. 

More From Pakistan:

Sheikh Rasheed 'unaware' of talks with TTP

Sheikh Rasheed 'unaware' of talks with TTP
PM Imran Khan forms high-level cell to probe Pandora Papers' revelations

PM Imran Khan forms high-level cell to probe Pandora Papers' revelations
We will not accept electoral reforms: Fazl

We will not accept electoral reforms: Fazl
Mufti Aziz, six others formally charged with sexual assault of madrassah student

Mufti Aziz, six others formally charged with sexual assault of madrassah student
Umer Sharif's body being transported to airport after funeral prayers in Germany

Umer Sharif's body being transported to airport after funeral prayers in Germany
Punjab: Another fake vaccine entry made under Nawaz Sharif's name

Punjab: Another fake vaccine entry made under Nawaz Sharif's name
Shafaat Shah reacts to Pandora Papers, says property transaction misrepresented

Shafaat Shah reacts to Pandora Papers, says property transaction misrepresented
Govt's legal team to hold meeting on Pandora Papers: Fawad Chaudhry

Govt's legal team to hold meeting on Pandora Papers: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan check-post

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan check-post
FBISE announces annual matric results

FBISE announces annual matric results
Haroon Rashid tipped for new SAPM on Petroleum

Haroon Rashid tipped for new SAPM on Petroleum
Opposition leaders slam PM Imran Khan over financial secrets revealed in Pandora Papers

Opposition leaders slam PM Imran Khan over financial secrets revealed in Pandora Papers

Latest

view all