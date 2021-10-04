Contention recurs between Sindh CM Shah and IGP

Sources say this time the discord has occurred over the matter of promotions of CM Shah’s PSO Farrukh Bashir,

A dispute has recurred between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the inspector general of police (IGP) Sindh, Geo News reported Monday.

Sources privy to the matter said that this time, the discord between the two individuals has occurred over the matter of the promotions of CM Shah’s personal staff officer (PSO) Farrukh Bashir and various other officials.

Per sources, CM Shah has been told that the reason behind Bashir and others not being promoted is Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar.

At this, CM Shah has directed the Sindh chief secretary to write a dissenting note to the IGP. However, the note hasn’t been issued yet, per sources.

Moreover, the Central Selection Board has approved the promotions for only three officials, including Muqaddas Haider, Abdus Salam Sheikh, and Hameed Khokhar. It is pertinent to mention that the transfers of officials considered close to IGP Mahar are expected in the coming days.

IGP Mahar had been appointed last year in January after the PTI-led federal government reached a consensus with the Sindh government, agreeing to replace the former provincial police chief, Kaleem Imam.

The matter had been a bone of contention between the federal government and the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Sindh government for weeks, with the provincial government earlier recommending Imam's removal claiming he had failed to perform satisfactorily.