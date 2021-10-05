In a first, Islamabad to get air security unit with 12 drones

An aerial view of Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital will get an air security unit this week with 12 drones to provide a faultless security system to citizens, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Rasheed said that to ensure foolproof security and control the crime rate, 1,000 additional personnel were being inducted to the Islamabad police and two locators were being purchased.

He did not elaborate further on the air security unit.

The minister said the government had decided to start a crackdown on those involved in issuing fake vaccination certificates or other illegal documents as there was a zero-tolerance policy against these elements.

He said that with the renovation of the existing Food Park, a new food park was being launched in Melody Market, while another food street will be opened at the Art and Craft Village in Shakarparian.

He said the ministry had fixed a fee of Rs10,000 for a one-day emergency passport service which would be issued within a day for those who were in need, while the ordinary fee will be Rs5,000 to Rs8,000.

He added that now citizens can get passports on an immediate basis within 24 hours.

Rasheed said there were several complaints about fake national identity cards on which the government was taking action and 136 officials involved in this matter had been suspended, while 90 inquiries and around 300 charge sheets were being issued.

He said a new amnesty scheme had been sent to the cabinet for approval for those having more than one passport or CNIC. He said the online visa system for Afghanistan replacing on-arrival visas will be started within three weeks while there was also a plan to waive off $8 fees to facilitate people.

He added that since August 15 to date, around 20,000 people had entered Pakistan from Afghanistan while 6,000 people went to Afghanistan from Pakistan. The minister said around 10,000 people were foreigners who reached their countries from Afghanistan.

He said the government had started for the first time in the history of Pakistan the International Border Management System (IBMS) with 16 terminals at the Chaman border, while a further five terminals will be added.

He said Nadra mobile vans had been parked at the Torkham and Chaman areas to facilitate people at check points. He said the government had been working on a policy to extend CNIC facilities for far-flung areas of Skardu.