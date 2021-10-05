 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Ahmed Subhan

YDA protests against NLE, Islamabad police ‘compelled’ to use force

By
Ahmed Subhan

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Young Doctors holds placards and shout slogans during a protest outside the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in Islamabad, on October 5, 2019. — Online
ISLAMABAD: Violent crashes erupted between young doctors and police outside the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in Islamabad Tuesday afternoon, as the medics protested against the National Licensing Exam (NLE).

During the clashes, the young doctors pelted stones on the police and the PMC building, with the police saying that they were forced to charge batons and fire tear gas, and arrest the protesters, as they had tried to save government property.

A 5-member delegation of the YDA later held a meeting with the deputy commissioner of Islamabad, where the government official told them that they would have to clear the roads, once the police let go of the detained medics.

The YDA had earlier demanded the release of their detained colleagues, saying that if the administration does not let them go, then the organisation would hold protests across the country, after their talks with the police had failed.

Meanwhile, the YDA claimed that the protests were peaceful, while the police refuted their stance and said that peaceful protests are allowed under the constitution, but they had resorted to force in order to save government property.

