Tuesday Oct 05 2021
King of Bollywood's son Aryan Khan gets common man treatment in custody

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Despite being the son of the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan is getting the treatment of a commoner.

The 23-year-old, who along with multiple others, was arrested after found to be in possession of drugs, was given no privileges as he remains in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 7.

As per Times of India, the actor has been eating food from the mess as getting a home cooked meal requires special permission from the court.

While the youngster has not been getting his favourite meals, he has been seen changing in and out of multiple different outfits. 

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the 23-year-old has been a consumer of drugs for the part four year.

In addition it was reported that he was crying "inconsolably" during NCB's interrogation. 

According to bureau officials, "shocking, incriminating material" was found on Aryan’s phone.

Other accused include Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Meanwhile, B-town celebrities have extended their support to the Raees actor after his son's arrest.

Salman Khan also visited Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening.

