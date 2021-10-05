 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Irked BAP members seek Jam Kamal’s resignation as CM

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Minister for Finance Balochistan Zahoor Buledi addressing a press conference BAP and other political parties leaders in Quetta, on October 5, 2021. — INP
Minister for Finance Balochistan Zahoor Buledi addressing a press conference BAP and other political parties' leaders in Quetta, on October 5, 2021. — INP 

  • BAP members to move no confidence motion if CM does not resign.
  • They seek his resignation on "moral grounds".
  • Province has expressed no confidence in him, MPA Baloch says.

QUETTA: The disgruntled members of the Balochistan Awani Party (BAP) have asked Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Alyani to step down from his office, days after he had resigned as the party’s president.

Minister for Finance Balochistan Zahoor Buledi, addressing a press conference in the provincial capital along with other irked members of the party, said CM Alyani should resign on "moral grounds", and if he does not, then the members would move a no confidence motion against him in the provincial assembly.

For his part, BAP’s MPA Asad Baloch said CM Alyani’s party and the people of the province had expressed "no confidence" in him, and if he fails to resign till 5pm on October 6, the the MPAs would move a no confidence motion against him the assembly.

BAP and other political parties' leaders, including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Sikandar Imrani, Lala Rashid, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran, Laila Tareen, and Naseebullah Murree were also present during the presser.

Related items

After it had emerged that party members and lawmakers were dissatisfied with him, CM Alyani had expedited efforts on his end to allay their concern. He held meetings with Minister for Food and Population Welfare Balochistan Khetran at his house and discussed various political issues. During the meeting, Khetran had assured Alyani of his complete support.

The chief minister also met with Parliamentary Secretary on Information Rind and tried to address her grievances.

It is pertinent to mention here that 16 Opposition members in the Balochistan Assembly submitted a no-confidence motion against Alyani to the assembly secretary on September 14.

Following the development, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani intervened, met with the chief minister and the disgruntled lawmakers, and gave them 15 days to mend their differences. It seems that CM Alyani has failed to appease the disgruntled lawmakers during the given time-frame.

Meanwhile, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal, on October 4, said if his party is given chance, it will support a no-trust motion against the provincial government.

More From Pakistan:

IBA reinstates student expelled for publicly highlighting alleged harassment on campus

IBA reinstates student expelled for publicly highlighting alleged harassment on campus
Umer Sharif's mortal remains enroute to Pakistan: Amb Dr Muhammad Faisal

Umer Sharif's mortal remains enroute to Pakistan: Amb Dr Muhammad Faisal
'Urgent implementation of FACTI panel recommendations needed to halt illicit outflows to tax havens'

'Urgent implementation of FACTI panel recommendations needed to halt illicit outflows to tax havens'
Maryam Nawaz files petition in IHC seeking acquittal from Avenfield reference

Maryam Nawaz files petition in IHC seeking acquittal from Avenfield reference
Army chief says malicious Indian propaganda attempt to divert attention from rights violations in Kashmir

Army chief says malicious Indian propaganda attempt to divert attention from rights violations in Kashmir
Pandora Papers: Moonis Elahi denies allegation of owning offshore company

Pandora Papers: Moonis Elahi denies allegation of owning offshore company

Govt to bring ordinance for NAB chairman’s appointment sans Opposition consultation

Govt to bring ordinance for NAB chairman’s appointment sans Opposition consultation
Pakistan football crisis: Ashfaq group agrees to talk with normalisation committee

Pakistan football crisis: Ashfaq group agrees to talk with normalisation committee
NLE: YDA ends protest outside PMC building, to hold demonstrations at hospitals

NLE: YDA ends protest outside PMC building, to hold demonstrations at hospitals
Oxford University launches Oxford Pakistan Programme

Oxford University launches Oxford Pakistan Programme
Unappreciation vs appreciation of Pakistan

Unappreciation vs appreciation of Pakistan
Pandora Papers: Ministers should resign if burden of proof lies with them, says Ali Muhammad

Pandora Papers: Ministers should resign if burden of proof lies with them, says Ali Muhammad

Latest

view all