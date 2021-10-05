Irked BAP members seek Jam Kamal’s resignation as CM

Minister for Finance Balochistan Zahoor Buledi addressing a press conference BAP and other political parties' leaders in Quetta, on October 5, 2021. — INP

BAP members to move no confidence motion if CM does not resign.

They seek his resignation on "moral grounds".

Province has expressed no confidence in him, MPA Baloch says.

QUETTA: The disgruntled members of the Balochistan Awani Party (BAP) have asked Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Alyani to step down from his office, days after he had resigned as the party’s president.

Minister for Finance Balochistan Zahoor Buledi, addressing a press conference in the provincial capital along with other irked members of the party, said CM Alyani should resign on "moral grounds", and if he does not, then the members would move a no confidence motion against him in the provincial assembly.

For his part, BAP’s MPA Asad Baloch said CM Alyani’s party and the people of the province had expressed "no confidence" in him, and if he fails to resign till 5pm on October 6, the the MPAs would move a no confidence motion against him the assembly.

BAP and other political parties' leaders, including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Sikandar Imrani, Lala Rashid, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran, Laila Tareen, and Naseebullah Murree were also present during the presser.

After it had emerged that party members and lawmakers were dissatisfied with him, CM Alyani had expedited efforts on his end to allay their concern. He held meetings with Minister for Food and Population Welfare Balochistan Khetran at his house and discussed various political issues. During the meeting, Khetran had assured Alyani of his complete support.



The chief minister also met with Parliamentary Secretary on Information Rind and tried to address her grievances.



It is pertinent to mention here that 16 Opposition members in the Balochistan Assembly submitted a no-confidence motion against Alyani to the assembly secretary on September 14.

Following the development, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani intervened, met with the chief minister and the disgruntled lawmakers, and gave them 15 days to mend their differences. It seems that CM Alyani has failed to appease the disgruntled lawmakers during the given time-frame.

Meanwhile, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal, on October 4, said if his party is given chance, it will support a no-trust motion against the provincial government.