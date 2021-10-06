 
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Jamie Lee Curtis fearful of society’s ‘obsession’ with plastic surgery

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Jamie Lee Curtis confessed that she frets over society’s obsession with plastic surgery
American actor Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about the changing definition of beauty amongst the younger generations.

During an interview with Fast Company, the Freaky Friday actor, 62, confessed that she frets over society’s obsession with plastic surgery and how toxic modern beauty standards revolve around changing one’s natural appearance.

"I tried plastic surgery and it didn't work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I'm 22 years sober now,” she shared.

"The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back,” she went on to say.

Curtis further said that social media has played a huge role in the deteriorating people’ mental health, adding that she uses her platforms "to sell things and amplify things I care about. Period. The rest is cancer."

"It's like giving a chainsaw to a toddler. We just don't know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually, and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others. All of us who are old enough know that it's all a lie. It's a real danger to young people,” she shared. 

