 
sports
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Sohail Imran

T20 World Cup: World will ridicule Pakistan if squad is changed, says Aqib Javed

By
Sohail Imran

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed advises the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to boost the confidence of players with a clear message that the squad for the T20 World Cup won't be changed.

Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed says that the world will make fun of Pakistan if we change the squad for the ICC tournament.

"If we are not emotional about the first match against India, this team actually has the potential to do something," he said.

The former Test fast bowler and director of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars told Geo News that if the squad for the T20 World Cup has been announced now, we should back it. "I don't think the squad will change and it shouldn't. If we do it, we will be ridiculed by the world," he said.

Related items

Javed advised that a selection decision shouldn't be made on the basis of a seven-day form. "First think about who is performing consistently. Now if you have selected [the] players, back them up," he said, echoing PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja who had said that we should support the players selected.

Criticising the selection process in Pakistan, he said it had no consistency for the last two or three years. "The team has reached this point due to a lack of consistency. The team was not as bad as it has been made. Players have been brought back after being dropped two to three times which has made them lose confidence," he said.

The former cricketer said that Pakistan's first match is against India and that if we are not emotional about this match, the team has the potential to perform well in the T20 World Cup.

He advised the PCB to boost the confidence of the players by giving a clear message that no changes will be made to the current team and a message of support. The PCB's message, he said, should reach the players and public so that they, too, can back up the squad.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam credits 'one of the most crucial figures' of his cricketing journey

Babar Azam credits 'one of the most crucial figures' of his cricketing journey
PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid tenders resignation

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid tenders resignation
ECB exhibited 'Western arrogance': Michael Holding on England's pullout from Pakistan tour

ECB exhibited 'Western arrogance': Michael Holding on England's pullout from Pakistan tour
Govt asks POA to submit financial details of last three years

Govt asks POA to submit financial details of last three years
PCB makes ‘big announcement’ for National T20 tickets

PCB makes ‘big announcement’ for National T20 tickets
Babar Azam wishes PM Imran Khan a 'happy birthday'

Babar Azam wishes PM Imran Khan a 'happy birthday'
National U19 Championship: PCB announces teams, schedule

National U19 Championship: PCB announces teams, schedule
Pakistan football crisis: Ashfaq group agrees to talk with normalisation committee

Pakistan football crisis: Ashfaq group agrees to talk with normalisation committee
Ramiz Raja emphasises need to develop cricket economy in Pakistan

Ramiz Raja emphasises need to develop cricket economy in Pakistan
T20 World Cup: PCB announces Pakistan cricket team's departure schedule

T20 World Cup: PCB announces Pakistan cricket team's departure schedule
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja scolds Basit Ali for calling him 'Rambo': report

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja scolds Basit Ali for calling him 'Rambo': report
Shaheen Shah Afridi enjoys quality time with family

Shaheen Shah Afridi enjoys quality time with family

Latest

view all