Sajal Aly thanks fans for love as she marks two years of ‘Alif’

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has extended gratitude to her fans for their love and support as she marked two years of spiritual-romantic drama serial Alif.



Alif also stars Kubra Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ahsan Khan in the lead roles.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Alif premiered on October 5, 2019 and its last episode was aired on March 14, 2020.

Sajal took to Instagram and posted the stills from the drama, shared by her fans, to her Stories to celebrate two years of its release.

She also thanked the fans for their love and support.

Meanwhile, drama serial Alif is one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s Lux Style Awards.

Sajal has also been nominated for ‘Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice’ and Hamza Ali Abbasi for the ‘Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice’ for their stellar performance in the Alif.