Five Balochistan cabinet members irked with CM Jam Kamal decide to resign

Sources say the disgruntled cabinet members submitted their resignation letters to Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi

Say 11 MPAs had moved a no-confidence motion against CM Kamal.

CM Kamal dispels rumours he has also resigned from his post.

QUETTA: Five members of the Balochistan cabinet who are irked with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal have decided to resign, Geo News reported Wednesday.



Sources privy to the matter said that the provincial cabinet members, including three ministers and two advisors to the chief minister, have submitted their resignation letters to Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, who in a hard-hitting press conference earlier in the day had urged the chief minister to resign on "moral grounds".

Buledi said that CM Kamal had lost the confidence of the people of the province and his party.

Sources further stated that 11 members of the provincial assembly, including one each from Balochistan National Party (Awami) and PTI, had moved a no-confidence motion against CM Kamal.

The disgruntled members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) had asked Chief CM and former party president Jam Kamal Khan to resign by today (Wednesday) or else, face a no-confidence motion.

Jam Kamal clarifies he has not stepped down as Balochistan CM

A couple of days ago, the Balochistan chief minister had taken to social media to dispel rumours he had also resigned from his post after he relinquished the post of BAP president.

Balochistan Members of Provincial Assembly had first moved a no-confidence motion against CM Kamal on September 14 following an internal rift in BAP.