Thursday Oct 07 2021
Camila Cabello details how Shawn Mendes helps her through bouts of anxiety

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Camila Cabello opened up about how relationships can get affected through social media
Pop icon Camila Cabello is sharing a glimpse of her relationship with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

In a new interview with Glamour, the Havana singer opened up about how relationships can get affected through social media.

"When stuff that's negative is out there, it's going to get to you. So yeah, that's very, very challenging,” she said.

"I feel like it's another thing therapy has been really helpful for,” she continued.

"For better, for worse, we're very transparent with each other. I think that's why we can trust each other so much, because it's a very 3D human relationship," she went on to say.

"I'll be venting or ranting about something, and he'll be like, 'Have you talked to X about it?' And I'll be like, 'No. I've got to do a session.' And he'll do the same thing to me,” she added.

“I think even just the language of being like, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I've been distant with you or snappy with you. I'm just struggling and I'm feeling kind of anxious.' That level of transparency really helps a lot,” she shared.

“I have this pattern of eating a lot when I'm anxious or uncomfortable. It's a comfort thing for me. I'll just kind of become unconscious and zombie-eat a lot, and then I'll feel sick,” she added.

Recalling a moment at the MTV Video Music Awards party, Cabello explained how Mendes helps her through it.

"At the VMAs party, I was like, 'I'm doing it.' And he was like, 'It's okay. You're doing it. That's okay. Let's just take a breath and not do that.’ It's really good for me to be able to talk about my patterns with someone,” she added.

