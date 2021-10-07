Rabi ul Awal chand: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets for moon sighting in Islamabad

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will attend the meeting of the zonal committee to be held in the office of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat in Islamabad. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is underway in Islamabad for the sighting of the crescent moon of Rabi ul Awal 1443 Hijri.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is chairing the meeting of the zonal committee to be held in the office of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat in Islamabad.

The rest of the zonal/ district committees will meet at their respective provincial/ district headquarters the same evening.

Quoting astronomical considerations, Azad said the chances of sighting the new crescent Thursday evening are "very bright".

The new crescent was born on crossing conjunction point at 6:06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday.