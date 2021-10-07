 
Thursday Oct 07 2021
APP

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Rabiul Awwal moon sighting

APP

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will attend the meeting of the zonal committee to be held in the office of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat in Islamabad. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Islamabad today.
  • Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad says chances of sighting Rabiul Awwal moon are "very bright".
  • Rest of the zonal/ district committees will meet at their respective provincial/ district headquarters in the evening too.

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Islamabad today (Thursday) evening for the sighting of the crescent moon of Rabiul Awwal 1443 Hijri.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will attend the meeting of the zonal committee to be held in the office of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat in Islamabad.

The rest of the zonal/ district committees will meet at their respective provincial/ district headquarters the same evening.

Quoting astronomical considerations, Azad said the chances of sighting the new crescent Thursday evening are "very bright".

The new crescent was born on crossing conjunction point at 6:06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday.

