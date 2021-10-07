 
'Illegal, malicious intent': Bilawal Bhutto on NAB ordinance

In this file photo, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks during an interview with AFP, at his home in Karachi on Nov. 18, 2017. — AFP/File

  • Selected govt wants to continue victimisation of Opposition, especially post #PandoraPapers, Bilawal says.
  • Earlier, Bilawal had said that PPP would “forcefully oppose” the “illegal extension” in the tenure of the NAB chief.
  • PML-N has also decided to give the government a tough time over the NAB ordinance.

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Thursday slammed the PTI government after it granted an extension to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief through a presidential ordinance.

The reaction comes a day after President Arif Alvi promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, under which NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal will continue to serve the post until a new chairman is appointed.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the extension of the Javed Iqbal’s term is “not only illegal but has malicious intent.”

The PPP leader wrote on Twitter: “The selected government wants to continue victimisation of Opposition while ensuring the PM, his family, government and cronies continue to be immune from accountability. Especially post #PandoraPapers.”

Bilawal had earlier said that PPP would “forcefully oppose” the “illegal extension” in the tenure of the NAB chief.

PML-N’s reaction to NAB ordinance

The PML-N has also decided to give the government a tough time over the NAB ordinance that can allow the chairman to enjoy another four-year term.

However, the party still stands divided over how it will challenge the government.

Speaking during the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said the party has decided to protest against the NAB ordinance but it is divided on how to challenge it.

The former Punjab law minister has said the party will also try to ensure the Opposition remains on the same page over the ordinance. "We will try that the Opposition stands united for this protest," he added.

