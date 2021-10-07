 
sports
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, other cricketers 'devastated' over Balochistan earthquake

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

A woman and her children stand beside their collapsed mud house following an earthquake in the remote mountainous district of Harnai on October 7, 2021, as at least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when a shallow earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan in the early hours of October 7. — AFP
  • Strong quake hits different parts of Balochistan.
  • Quake kills at least 20 people, injures over 300.
  • "Stay safe and strong," Babar Azam says.

Pakistani cricketers, including the national side's skipper, Babar Azam, said they were "devastated" to hear about the earthquake that struck Balochistan early Thursday morning as they prayed for the victims.

A strong earthquake in different parts of Balochistan killed at least 20 people and injured more than 300 others early Thursday morning, as rescue efforts remain underway.

The quake affected Quetta, Sibi, Harnai, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Ziarat, and Zhob in Balochistan. The magnitude of the quake was measured at 5.9 on the Richter scale.

Babar, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Ahmed Shahzad, and other Pakistani cricketers expressed their grief and asked the people of the province to remain strong.

Here's what they have to say:


