 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

LHC restricts traffic police from barricading roads amid cricket matches

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

A view of logjam on a road in Lahore. Photo — Twitter/@TrafficLhr
A view of logjam on a road in Lahore. Photo — Twitter/@TrafficLhr

  • Lawyer's plea challenges absence of measures for limiting pollution.
  • He maintains blockage of roads during the cricket matches in the city badly affect the flow of traffic.
  • Justice Karim summons Lahore Traffic Police and Pakistan Cricket Board officials.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday barred the authorities concerned from barricading roads during cricket matches in Lahore.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim was hearing the petition against the absence of measures for limiting pollution, filed by Advocate Sheeraz Zaka.

At the outset of the hearing, Advocate Zaka maintained that the blockage of roads during cricket matches in the city badly affect the flow of traffic which also results in air pollution.

At this, the judge directed the traffic police not to block roads during cricket matches and ensure that the flow of traffic remains smooth.

The court also summoned the Lahore Traffic Police and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Friday).

More From Pakistan:

Ali Gul Pir urges people to 'respect restaurant staff' after desi Karen video goes viral

Ali Gul Pir urges people to 'respect restaurant staff' after desi Karen video goes viral
Rabi ul Awal chand mubarak greetings

Rabi ul Awal chand mubarak greetings
Pakistan's viewpoint seems to have been registered: Qureshi on ECB chairman's resignation

Pakistan's viewpoint seems to have been registered: Qureshi on ECB chairman's resignation
WATCH: What advice does Ali Amin Gandapur have for people amid rising inflation?

WATCH: What advice does Ali Amin Gandapur have for people amid rising inflation?
Despair as families sift through rubble of deadly Balochistan quake

Despair as families sift through rubble of deadly Balochistan quake
Watch: 'Desi Karen' throws a tantrum, refuses to show vaccination card at restaurant

Watch: 'Desi Karen' throws a tantrum, refuses to show vaccination card at restaurant
Schools to resume normal classes from Monday across Pakistan: NCOC

Schools to resume normal classes from Monday across Pakistan: NCOC
Irresponsible statements being issued against state institutions: Sheikh Rasheed

Irresponsible statements being issued against state institutions: Sheikh Rasheed
PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi terms new NAB ordinance ‘NRO for govt’

PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi terms new NAB ordinance ‘NRO for govt’

'Illegal, malicious intent': Bilawal Bhutto on NAB ordinance

'Illegal, malicious intent': Bilawal Bhutto on NAB ordinance
PM Imran Khan to chair National Security Committee meeting tomorrow: sources

PM Imran Khan to chair National Security Committee meeting tomorrow: sources
Asad Umar slams UK for not accepting WHO-approved Chinese vaccines

Asad Umar slams UK for not accepting WHO-approved Chinese vaccines

Latest

view all