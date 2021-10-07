LHC restricts traffic police from barricading roads amid cricket matches

A view of logjam on a road in Lahore. Photo — Twitter/@TrafficLhr

Lawyer's plea challenges absence of measures for limiting pollution.

He maintains blockage of roads during the cricket matches in the city badly affect the flow of traffic.

Justice Karim summons Lahore Traffic Police and Pakistan Cricket Board officials.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday barred the authorities concerned from barricading roads during cricket matches in Lahore.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim was hearing the petition against the absence of measures for limiting pollution, filed by Advocate Sheeraz Zaka.

At the outset of the hearing, Advocate Zaka maintained that the blockage of roads during cricket matches in the city badly affect the flow of traffic which also results in air pollution.

At this, the judge directed the traffic police not to block roads during cricket matches and ensure that the flow of traffic remains smooth.

The court also summoned the Lahore Traffic Police and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Friday).