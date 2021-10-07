Ramiz Raja 'erroneously' tweets about ECB chairman's resignation

"The earlier tweet was erroneously put on my Twitter account. Apologies," Raja says.

"BREAKING: ECB chief has resigned," Raja had said in his deleted tweet.

ECB Chairman Watmore resigns after increasing pressure since cancellation of the Pakistan tour.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday issued an apology for "erroneously" tweeting about his English counterpart's resignation from his office.



England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chairman, Ian Watmore, resigned earlier in the day after increasing pressure since the cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan, The Times had reported.

"The earlier tweet was erroneously put on my Twitter account. Apologies," Raja said, who had given strong remarks after England had decided to cancel their tour of Pakistan following New Zealand's pull out.

Watmore served as the chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board for only 13 months, despite having been appointed for a five-year term.

The 63-year-old is leaving after consultations with the board of directors this week and his resignation will go into effect immediately, the British publication said.

England's men and women teams were due to play two Twenty20s in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14. The women's team were also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan on October 17, 19, and 21.

His tweet:

The deleted tweet of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. — Twitter

How did netizens react?



