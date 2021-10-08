LSA 2021: Asim Azhar announces star-studded song for upcoming album

 
Asim Azhar fans, rejoice! 

The heartthrob singing sensation, who never fails to send waves with his melodies, is bringing fans another hit.

Speaking with Geo News from Lux Style Awards rehearsal studiosAsim unveiled the launch of a new music video for his upcoming album, starring very 'special' people.

"A song from my next album is releasing soon and it will feature very special people."

When asked what is the name of his album, Asim revealed that he has not yet decided on a name.

"I'm still thinking about the name. I'm working on it, it's almost done."

Speaking further about the importance of getting recognized through awards and accolades, Asim confessed that for him, his fans' love is more precious than any other award.

"If I'm being honest, for me, the biggest award is appreciation from fans because you will only be recognized in awards when people love you. So the most important awards are my fans and their love, and then of course Lux Style Awards have been around for 20 years, so it is also a big nod for any artist."

Asim continued, "But for those artists who have never received any award, my advice to them is not to focus on them, focus on garnering love from fans."

Stay tuned to watch live updates from Lux Style Awards.

