Sadia Khan over the moon as Aishwarya Rai praises her

Friday Oct 08 2021
Friday Oct 08, 2021

Pakistani actress and model Sadia Khan has expressed her excitement and happiness after Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan praised her during their encounter in Dubai.

Sadia bumped into the most ‘prettiest’ Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dubai where the Devdas actor praised her, saying “you are beautiful”.

The Shayad actor turned to Instagram and posted a lovely photo with the Bollywood diva and wrote “Just bumped into the most prettiest and humbled lady on this earth #aishwariyarai”.

Sadia continued “P.S, I glanced down on my feet for a second when she said God bless you, you are beautiful.”

She expressed her excitement after Aishwarya praised her. She said “Hayeeee now I know I am Beautiful”.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

The stunning photo of Sadia and the Bollywood star went viral on social media platforms instantly.

