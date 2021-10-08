 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 08 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir blessed with a baby girl

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Friday Oct 08, 2021

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and her husband Falak Shabir welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Friday, the singer shared the good news with the fans.

The Zindagi singer took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the hand of the newborn and announced the good news.

He wrote “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak. ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH.”

“So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK.”

App sab ke pyar or dua ka shukria,” Falak further said.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after he announced the arrival of his daughter.

Sarah Khan and Falak tied the knot on July 16, 2020.

