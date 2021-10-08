Adele says she found peace after estranged father's passing

Adele wore her heart on her sleeve and detailed about the last few days of her estranged father’s life.

Speaking to Vogue and British Vogue, the 33-year-old vocal powerhouse, said that she was able to find peace through therapy after her father’s passing from bowl cancer.

"I know he loved me, and we actually got our peace before he died," she said. "

"When he passed, I had this sort of physical reaction. That fear left my body.

"My mom was incredible when my dad was at the final stages. She was there and helping."

It is pertinent to mention that Adele's parents separated when she was just 3 years old.



