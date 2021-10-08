Dubai Expo 2020: President Alvi to embark on two-day visit to UAE tomorrow

President Arif Alvi. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi will embark on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow to formally inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his stay, the president will meet leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of IT companies and media, and also interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE.

Dubai Expo 2020 is the largest and most diverse exhibition in the region with participation from 192 countries, multilateral organisations and businesses. The expo commenced on October 1 and will last till March 31, 2022.

According to the statement, Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 is located at one of the prime areas of the expo site.



The pavilion, with the theme “Hidden Treasure”, showcases the unexplored and undiscovered riches of Pakistan.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, about 8,000 people thronged the Pakistani pavilion on the very first day of the expo.

Earlier, Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood also visited the pavilion on the first day and mingled with the visitors.



"As Expo 2020 commences, I am excited and eager to see it start and shape a new era for Pakistan’s tourism, culture, and investment," Dawood wrote on Twitter.

