Saturday Oct 09 2021
T20 World Cup: Pakistan likely to induct Shoaib Malik in place of injured Maqsood

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Shoaib Malik. Photo: file
  • Sohaib Maqsood is still having difficulty in walking after a back injury, say sources. 
  • Shoaib Malik’s name is being discussed as a substitute player in his place in the national squad.
  • The national squad will depart for Dubai via a chartered plane on October 15.

LAHORE: Pakistan is likely to induct Shoaib Malik in the national squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 as Sohaib Maqsood is still having difficulty in walking after the injury and he may not be able to travel with the team. 

Sohaib had not participated in Southern Punjab’s match against Central Punjab on Thursday after suffering from a back injury. A day earlier, Sohaib Maqsood was brought to a hospital for an MRI scan as he was finding it difficult to walk.

Well-placed sources said that a final decision about his inclusion in the World Cup squad will be made in a day or two on the basis of medical advice. Shoaib Malik’s name, however, is being discussed as a substitute player.

Currently, the cricketers selected for the ICC event are present in the special bio-secure bubble set up at a local hotel in Lahore, where the players will complete their one-day isolation period. However, COVID-19 test results of the cricketers will return today, sources said, adding that those players who tested negative for the virus will join the training session from Sunday (tomorrow).

The cricketers will attend net sessions at the National High Performance Centre and play a scenario match at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 14. The national squad will depart for Dubai via a chartered plane on October 15.  

A day earlier, Sohaib Maqsood's prospects of retaining his place in the T20 World Cup squad had suffered a jolt as sources said Friday the middle-order batsman was suffering from back pain.

"Sohaib Maqsood was brought to a hospital for an MRI scan," a source had told Geo News. "He is finding it difficult to walk. His inclusion in the World Cup squad will be made after the report is released," it had added. 

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim had held important meetings on Thursday with former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, other coaches and skipper Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

