 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Students aged 12 and above to get COVID-19 shots in Sindh

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Sindh government has decided to vaccinate students aged 12 and above.
KARACHI: In compliance with the directions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Sindh government on Saturday made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students aged 12 years and above across the province.  

“In a meeting held on October 8, the NCOC took the decision that the vaccination of students of ages 12 to 18 years is very essential to protect them from COVID-19,” said a notification issued by the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh.

The notification further said that teams of district health officers will visit the private schools functioning in the province to vaccinate students aged 12 years and above.

“The target of 100% vaccination of students of the said age group is to be achieved by the end of October, 2021.”

The decision has been taken to protect students from this fatal virus, and to let the educational process continue uninterruptedly, said the provincial government.

The schools’ administration and principals have been asked to cooperation with the vaccination teams in this regard and furnish data to the directorate on a daily basis.

Vaccination of students aged 15 and above 

On September 13, the Sindh Education Department issued a notification for vaccination of school students aged 15 years and above.

The notification stated that the measure was being taken in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination policy for students of the said age group.

The education department had instructed school administrations to provide details of the students concerned on the proforma attached with the notification at the earliest.

The file of each student containing the proforma signed by parents must be available with school principals when the health department’s vaccination teams visit the schools, the notification had said.

