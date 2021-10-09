Prince Charles escaped ‘kamikaze dogs by a hair’ in Welsh nationalist attack

Prince Charles barely escaped a Welsh nationalist terror attack after ‘kamikaze dogs’ were unleashed onto him in an attack.



This incident has been retold in great detail by royal biographer Richard Aldrich.

During one of his most recent interviews with True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat, he was quoted telling listeners, “This is the investiture of the Prince of Wales in 1969.”

“One of the things we love when we were researching for the book, the reasons these plots fell apart was the Welsh nationalists were planning on using kamikaze dogs.”

“They got these dogs, they were going to fit them with explosives and send the dogs towards the Royal Family and of course some of the Welsh nationalists are dog lovers. They actually blew the gaff on some of these plots.”

This incident was unearthed by the expert following Prince Charles’ recent trip to Scotland where he was seen toying with the idea of adding alcohol into his tea while visiting a kilt shop in Aberdeenshire.