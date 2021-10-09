Queen used herself as ‘bait to lure assassin’ into attacking

Queen Victoria reportedly used herself as bait in a desperate attempt to lure her highly dangerous kidnapper out of hiding.



Royal historian Professor Richard J. Aldrich brought this news to light while speaking to Kate Thornton from the Royal Beat.

During the course of his interview, he was quoted saying, “This was a woman that had 8 attempts made on her life, and really didn't bury the fact, did she.”

“She was quite bold on calling them out on it and carrying on regardless. Astonishingly, in 1849 there is an attempt to kill Queen Victoria, they don't catch the assassin.”

“Queen Victoria and Albert go out the next day, to try and lure the assassin in. They put themselves like bait, and sure enough, the assassin turns up and is caught.”

he also went on to say, “There are two threats to the monarchy, fixated people, and who she is sitting next to. She is often sitting next to more controversial world leaders, and that's when she is in the most peril.”

There were a total of eight assassination attempts that were carried out against Queen Victoria but only one managed to inflict harm.

It occurred by Edward Oxford, a Londoner who shot the four-month pregnant Queen while she rode open carriage in Hyde Park with her husband Prince Albert.

In a trial that followed suit, Oxford was found to be insane.

Queen Victoria’s husband later died at the age of 42 on December 1861 from what many assume was typhoid fever.

This sent the Queen into a severe depression and she remained in seclusion for many years following his passing.

When she did come out into public again, she wore black for the remainder of her forty years of life in mourning.