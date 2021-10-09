 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Web Desk

4 terrorists killed by FC troops in Balochistan's Awaran

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control. — AFP/File
Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control. — AFP/File

  • The terrorists were killed in Balochistan's Awaran area.
  • FC troops recover weapons, ammunition from terrorists.
  • On Sep 30, security forces killed a TTP commander in KP.

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Corps (FC) troops spotted and killed four terrorists near Balochistan's Awaran area on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The weapons and ammunition recovered from the terrorists in Balochistans Awaran area on October 9, 2021. — ISPR
The weapons and ammunition recovered from the terrorists in Balochistan's Awaran area on October 9, 2021. — ISPR

According to the military's media wing, the terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire between both sides. Following the shooting, FC troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists.

On September 30, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and killed a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander, according to ISPR.

"TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan got killed," the military’s media wing had said, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the hideout as well.

More From Pakistan:

Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away

Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away
Fawad asks Shahbaz to not make 'unconstitutional' demands in response to party injustices

Fawad asks Shahbaz to not make 'unconstitutional' demands in response to party injustices
‘Lahore — The Heart of Pakistan’ buses go live in London

‘Lahore — The Heart of Pakistan’ buses go live in London
Pakistan, Russia special forces conclude counter-terrorism exercise 'Druzhba VI'

Pakistan, Russia special forces conclude counter-terrorism exercise 'Druzhba VI'
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi ul Awal tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi ul Awal tomorrow
PMC announces MDCAT 2021 final result

PMC announces MDCAT 2021 final result
Anti-dengue campaign launched in Islamabad after rapid rise in cases

Anti-dengue campaign launched in Islamabad after rapid rise in cases
Punjab updates school timings ahead of resumption of regular classes

Punjab updates school timings ahead of resumption of regular classes
Schools in Sindh to resume regular classes from Oct 11

Schools in Sindh to resume regular classes from Oct 11
PM accepts railway advisor's resignation after pressure from unions

PM accepts railway advisor's resignation after pressure from unions
Gas shortage: Companies suspend supply to non-export industries

Gas shortage: Companies suspend supply to non-export industries
Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA Kakul

Latest

view all