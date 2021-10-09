4 terrorists killed by FC troops in Balochistan's Awaran

Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Corps (FC) troops spotted and killed four terrorists near Balochistan's Awaran area on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The weapons and ammunition recovered from the terrorists in Balochistan's Awaran area on October 9, 2021. — ISPR

According to the military's media wing, the terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire between both sides. Following the shooting, FC troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists.

On September 30, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and killed a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander, according to ISPR.

"TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan got killed," the military’s media wing had said, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the hideout as well.