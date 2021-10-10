Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, other cricketers express sorrow over Dr AQ Khan's demise

Pakistan cricket skipper BabarAzam (L) and bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi (R). Photos: PCB/Twitter

Pakistani cricketers take to Twitter to share their messages over the sad demise of Dr AQ Khan.

Acknowledge services of the national hero and pray for him be blessed with high ranks in the hereafter

Dr AQ Khan passed away Sunday at the age of 85.

Pakistani cricketers have taken to Twitter to share their sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistan’s national hero Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Pakistan national cricket squad captain Babar Azam said in a Twitter post that he was "sad to learn" about the death of Dr AQ Khan, terming him an "asset who dedicated his life to Pakistan."

He said that it was Dr AQ Khan's contributions to the country that made the nation "stand proud and strong".

Azam said that the national hero will always be remembered as the "Mohsin-e-Pakistan" and that the nation will always remain "indebted" to him.

"Sad to learn about the death of our national hero and asset who dedicated his life for our country. His contributions made us stand proud and strong. Sir, you will always be remembered as #Mohsin-e-Pakistan and we will forever be indebted to you. Thank you, Dr AQ Khan," read Azam's post.

Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi also expressed grief over "losing another gem", adding that Dr Khan was "an unapologetic patriot" and a "saviour of Pakistan" in his Twitter post.

He prayed that may Dr AQ Khan be granted the highest rank in the heaven.

"We have lost another gem and an unapologetic patriot. #Mohsin-e-Pakistan, a real life hero and savior of Pakistan. Our nation will never forget your contribution for the sake of our beloved country. May Allah ta'ala grant you highest place in Jannah," read the post.



Fast bowler Wahab Riaz in his Twitter post prayed that may the Almighty be “pleased” with the departed soul and it rests in peace.

He said that the “unmatched” services rendered by Dr AQ Khan for the country will never be forgotten.

“He'll always be remembered for his unmatched services for Pakistan. A true national hero. May his soul rest in peace. Aameen,” read the post.

Meanwhile, Pakistani batsman Mohammad Hafeez said in his Twitter post that with the efforts of Dr AQ Khan, Pakistan became a nuclear power.



Hafeez prayed that may the "Almighty blesses him" with a place in heaven.

Cricketer Hassan Ali termed the demise of Dr AQ Khan a "huge loss".

In a Twitter post, Ali said that he salutes Dr AQ Khan for his "unmatched, historic services", and prayed that the Almighty grants the departed soul a high rank in the heavens.

"A very sad news and a huge loss indeed. I salute Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan sahib for all his unmatched and historic services," said Ali.

Pakistan batsman Imam ul Haq was "saddened to hear that Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr AQ Khan is no longer with us".

He prayed for the departed soul to be "blessed with highest ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous" and wished that Pakistani nation always honours Dr AQ Khan's services for the country.

"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Saddened to hear that Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan is no longer with us. May Allah bless him with the highest ranks in Jannat ul firdous. May we as a nation always honour his services for Pakistan," read the post.

Cricketer Anwar Ali said in his Twitter post that the nation "will never forget" Dr AQ Khan's services for the country.



"We will never forget what you have done for this nation. You will be missed. Undisputed national hero [and] Mohsin e Pakistan," said Anwer.



Fast bowler Junaid Khan in his message for the late "brave hero" prayed that he "rests in peace".

"Rest in peace our brave, great and sincere hero," said Khan.

Former cricketer Salman Butt expressed grief over the departure of "another gem" from this temporary world.

"May ALLAH grant Jannat ul Firdous to The great Pakistani Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. Another gem gone."



Cricket coach and former cricketer Rashid Latif prayed for the forgiveness of DR AQ Khan.

Pakistan's renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, 85, passed away Sunday after his health deteriorated.

Dr AQ Khan is considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world's first atomic bomb.