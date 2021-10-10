 
Kim Kardashian leaves fans in hysterics during SNL monologue

Kim Kardashian West did not hold back on her personal life, public persona and her famous family during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

The Skims founder was in a cheeky mood as she hilariously poked fun. 

"I'm excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I'm so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup," she said. 

"Basically, I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons."

"But the one thing I'm really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger," Kardashian continued. "Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey [Gamble]."

She also made sure to speak about her family's failed run in politics. 

"Now I know we're divided as a country, but I'd love America to come together, which is why I'm here to announce that I'm running for," she began, adding, "I'm just kidding, guys! I'm not running for president. We can't have three failed politicians in one family."

It didn't end there as she also mentioned her high-profile split from Kanye West, who has been giving the Skims founder some helpful tips before the big show. 

She hilariously shared why she chose to end her marriage with him that got the audience in fits of laughter. 

"I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids."

She continued, "So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there's one thing that I always strive to be, it's genuine."


