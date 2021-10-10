From Farida Khanum tribute to upbeat anthem: Top 5 Highlights of GEO LSA 2021

From Farida Khanum tribute to upbeat anthem: Top Highlights of GEO LSA 2021

GEO LSA 2021 were held at Karachi's Shamsi Studio this Saturday in accordance with COVID-19 SOPs.

With only a limited number of people allowed inside the hall, the star-studded award ceremony was held on a comparatively smaller scale than usual. But that does not mean that Freiha Altaf and team compromised on the entertainment-filled package that Lux Style Awards always are.

Here are some of the top highlights that made the show the success it was!

LSA 20th Anniversary Anthem

Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Uzair Jaswal, Young Stunners and Natasha Baig celebrated 20 years 0f LSA with a rejuvenating anthem.

Hamaray Sitaray Asmaan Kay Taaray was directed by none other than Strings alum Bilal Maqsood and featured Lollywood divas including Meera, Resham, Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan. Actor Ahsan Khan also joined the group, bringing his power-packed energy to boost the performance.





Tribute to Farid Khanum



Mehwish Hayat and Resham paid a rich tribute to singer Farida Khanum. Mehwish danced her heart out, bringing her A-game with the energetic Ballay Ballay.

Resham on the other hand, created surreal magic as she performed to Maine Pairon Main Payal with Ahsan Khan.







The Magic of Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan lovers would specially enjoy LSA 2021 because of her multiple performances. The superstar of Pakistani will charm the audiences with her dance not once or twice, but three times throughout the entire show.

With a solo performance on More Saiyyan and a collaborated dance with Sheheryar Munawar and Ahmed Ali Butt on Haye Dil Bechara, Mahira will definitely impress the audiences.

In her third appearance on stage, the diva will also dance with Meera and Sheheryar on Ik Pal.





Women Empowerment

LSA marked its 20th anniversary by introducing a new award category for female changemakers. The awards honored deceased scriptwriter Haseena Moin for spending her life highlighting strong women. The posthumous award was received by the writer's niece.

Obituary



For those who are not big fans of Asim Azhar, his performance at Farhad Humayun's Nimmi Nimmi will surely change their minds.

In a heart-touching tribute to all those Pakistani artists who left the world this year, Asim Azhar left everybody in the audience teary-eyed.













