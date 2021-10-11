 
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Web Desk

PML-N MNA, senior leader Pervaiz Malik passes away

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

PML-N leader and MNA Pervaiz Malik. Photo: File
PML-N leader and MNA Pervaiz Malik. Photo: File

Senior PML-N leader and MNA Mohammad Pervaiz Malik has passed away after heart complications.

The lawmaker, who was a veteran PML-N leader and had been elected five times from Lahore, was ill for quite some time, reports indicate, and was also seeking treatment for his ailment.

He had been elected as the party's MNA from Lahore's NA-133 seat after the General Elections 2018.

He was also serving as the party's president in Lahore. 

Malik's wife, Shaista Pervaiz and their son, Ali Pervaiz Malik, are both MNAs as well. 

PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt offered her condolences on hearing of Pervaiz Malik's demise, referring to him as a true companion of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. 


