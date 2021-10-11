 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Special court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Wednesday

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Special court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Wednesday
Special court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Wednesday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be heard by a special NDPS court on Wednesday, his lawyer has confirmed.

The hearing will take place at around 11:00 am in the Mumbai Sessions Court.

The 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan has been in a jail in Mumbai since Friday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will file its reply on Wednesday.

According to Indian media, the special NDPS court said that the bail plea of Aryan Khan will be heard on Wednesday after the lawyer for the NCB sought seven days to file a reply in connection with the drug case. However, the special judge adjourned the matter to Wednesday.

Earlier, Aryan Khan’s lawyer filed the bail plea in the special NDPS court.

Talking to media, Aryan's lawyer said, "It is natural that if the bail application is rejected by a court, we move to the higher court. We have filed the bail application here.”.

Aryan along with his friends was arrested on October 3 in a drug case.

More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut throws shade at Shah Rukh Khan over son Aryan Khan's arrest

Kangana Ranaut throws shade at Shah Rukh Khan over son Aryan Khan's arrest
Shah Rukh Khan 'eating, sleeping less' amid son Aryan Khan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan 'eating, sleeping less' amid son Aryan Khan's arrest
From Farida Khanum tribute to upbeat anthem: Top 5 Highlights of GEO LSA 2021

From Farida Khanum tribute to upbeat anthem: Top 5 Highlights of GEO LSA 2021
GEO LSA 2021: Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar create magic with 'Haye Dil Bechara'

GEO LSA 2021: Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar create magic with 'Haye Dil Bechara'
GEO LSA 2021: Yumna Zaidi breaks records with two 'Best Actress' wins

GEO LSA 2021: Yumna Zaidi breaks records with two 'Best Actress' wins
Sarah Khan's daughter has found her 'fav Khala' in Noor Zafar Khan: See Photo

Sarah Khan's daughter has found her 'fav Khala' in Noor Zafar Khan: See Photo
GEO LSA 2021: Watch Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat steal the show with breathtaking performances

GEO LSA 2021: Watch Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat steal the show with breathtaking performances
Sarah Khan’s first video with newborn daughter Alyana receives massive love

Sarah Khan’s first video with newborn daughter Alyana receives massive love
GEO LSA 2021: Models Mushk Kaleem, Sachal Afzal bag biggest fashion award

GEO LSA 2021: Models Mushk Kaleem, Sachal Afzal bag biggest fashion award
GEO LSA 2021: Rumoured couples Asim Azhar, Meerub and Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani spotted in ceremony

GEO LSA 2021: Rumoured couples Asim Azhar, Meerub and Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani spotted in ceremony
Danish Taimoor wins the Best Actor award for Geo TV's Deewangi

Danish Taimoor wins the Best Actor award for Geo TV's Deewangi
GEO LSA 2021: Mushk Kaleem steals the show with jaw-dropping attire

GEO LSA 2021: Mushk Kaleem steals the show with jaw-dropping attire

Latest

view all