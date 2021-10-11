Special court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Wednesday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be heard by a special NDPS court on Wednesday, his lawyer has confirmed.



The hearing will take place at around 11:00 am in the Mumbai Sessions Court.

The 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan has been in a jail in Mumbai since Friday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will file its reply on Wednesday.

According to Indian media, the special NDPS court said that the bail plea of Aryan Khan will be heard on Wednesday after the lawyer for the NCB sought seven days to file a reply in connection with the drug case. However, the special judge adjourned the matter to Wednesday.

Earlier, Aryan Khan’s lawyer filed the bail plea in the special NDPS court.

Talking to media, Aryan's lawyer said, "It is natural that if the bail application is rejected by a court, we move to the higher court. We have filed the bail application here.”.

Aryan along with his friends was arrested on October 3 in a drug case.