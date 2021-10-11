Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire with latest dance video

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has set the internet on fire with her latest dance in Money Heist costume and the video of it has gone viral on social media.



Nora shared her latest dance video on Instagram.

In the video, the Dilbar girl can be seen dancing her heart out on US singer Remy Ma’s song Conceited.

She posted the video with caption “Im conceited..I gotta reason” followed by fire and heart emoticons.

The video has garnered thousands of views within no time and it has gone viral on social media platforms.



Nora often shares reel videos on Instagram that go viral instantly.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in film Bhuj: The Pride of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Ammy Virk in lead roles.