 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 11 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire with latest dance video

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has set the internet on fire with her latest dance in Money Heist costume and the video of it has gone viral on social media.

Nora shared her latest dance video on Instagram.

In the video, the Dilbar girl can be seen dancing her heart out on US singer Remy Ma’s song Conceited.

She posted the video with caption “Im conceited..I gotta reason” followed by fire and heart emoticons.

The video has garnered thousands of views within no time and it has gone viral on social media platforms.

Nora often shares reel videos on Instagram that go viral instantly.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in film Bhuj: The Pride of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Ammy Virk in lead roles.

Sajal Aly writes loving note to Yumna Zaidi after bagging 2 Lux Style Awards

GEO LSA 2021: Vogue editor Rauda Mohammad fawns over Mahira Khan

Katrina Kaif to return to ‘Tiger 3’ sets in Mumbai on Tuesday

Special court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Wednesday

Kangana Ranaut throws shade at Shah Rukh Khan over son Aryan Khan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan 'eating, sleeping less' amid son Aryan Khan's arrest

From Farida Khanum tribute to upbeat anthem: Top 5 Highlights of GEO LSA 2021

GEO LSA 2021: Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar create magic with 'Haye Dil Bechara'

GEO LSA 2021: Yumna Zaidi breaks records with two 'Best Actress' wins

Sarah Khan's daughter has found her 'fav Khala' in Noor Zafar Khan: See Photo

GEO LSA 2021: Watch Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat steal the show with breathtaking performances

Sarah Khan’s first video with newborn daughter Alyana receives massive love

