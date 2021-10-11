 
Monday Oct 11 2021
Disgruntled Balochistan MPAs submit no confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal

Monday Oct 11, 2021

  • Gas, water, economic crisis hit Balochistan due to CM's "lukewarm attitude", no confidence motion says.
  • There has been unemployment, unrest, and frustration in the province during his three-year tenure, it says.
  • Disgruntled members seek a new chief minister who has the backing of a majority, he says.

QUETTA: The disgruntled members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) have submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

The disgruntled members, in the motion submitted to the speaker, said during the three years of Alyani's term as the chief minister, there has been unemployment, unrest, and frustration in the province.

The motion claimed that the provincial cabinet members had informed the chief minister about the issues of Balochistan, but he did not pay heed to them.

"Due to Jam Kamal's lukewarm attitude, there has been gas, water, electricity, and economic crisis in [Balochistan]," the motion said.

Read more: Jam Kamal clarifies he has not stepped down as Balochistan CM

Further, the disgruntled members sought the removal of Alyani as the chief minister and called for the election of a new provincial chief, who had the majority's support.

Last week, CM Alyani had said that he will not step down from his post on the demand of "12 people”. “I will continue my struggle and will not resign on the call of 12 people.”

Speaking about the internal rift within the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the chief minister said that all the members of BAP and its allied parties are supporting him except for a few BAP members who tendered their resignations to the Balochistan governor.

CM Alyani said that some of his “companions” have tried to remove him from the post of the chief minister before too, adding that he would not let this “void” persist within the party.

“We are trying that the ministers take their resignations back,” said CM Kamal. “If they don't take their resignations back, we would have to appoint new ministers."

