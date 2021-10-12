 
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West still getting a divorce despite rekindled friendship

Kim Kardashian is now in a better place with her ex-husband Kanye West than she was before
American supermodel Kim Kardashian may have parted ways with rapper Kanye West but the two are still closer than ever.

According to a source cited by People, the 40-year-old fashion icon is now in a better place with her ex-husband than she was before in February.

"Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it. She is still moving forward with the divorce," said the insider.

"She loves having Kanye's support though. They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce. She is so happy that things are better now. It's all very beneficial for the kids,” added the source.

"Kim loved having her family in NYC for SNL. They all thought she did great. They are very proud of her,” the grapevine shared.

Kim and Kanye are parents to four children: daughters North, eight, Chicago, three and sons Saint, five and Psalm, two. 

