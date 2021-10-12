 
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
Slow internet service in Pakistan: PTA says faulty cable has been repaired

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

A picture of the Asia-Europe double AE1 cable. Photo: File
  • "Work is underway to make the services fully functional," says PTA. 
  • 25,000-km long cable had been damaged near Fujairah, UAE. 
  • Slow internet speed was reported in Pakistan yesterday. 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said Tuesday that the fault in submarine cable near Fujairah, UAE, which had caused the internet speed in Pakistan to slow down, has been repaired.

The PTA announced that work is underway to restore internet services, that may have been slow or down for some users in the country.

"A submarine cable fault was reported yesterday near Fujairah, UAE due to which some users may have faced degradation in services. The faulty cable segment has been repaired and work is underway to make the services fully functional," read its tweet. 

Slow internet speed was reported countrywide on Monday as a fault occurred in the 25,000-kilometres-long Asia-Europe double AE1 cable, Geo News had reported.

Sources in the telecom industry had said that a major 40-terabyte cable was ruptured near Fujairah which caused internet services to slow down.

Sources had said that it may take several days to repair the affected cable.

