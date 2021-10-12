Slow internet service in Pakistan: PTA says faulty cable has been repaired

A picture of the Asia-Europe double AE1 cable. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said Tuesday that the fault in submarine cable near Fujairah, UAE, which had caused the internet speed in Pakistan to slow down, has been repaired.

The PTA announced that work is underway to restore internet services, that may have been slow or down for some users in the country.

"A submarine cable fault was reported yesterday near Fujairah, UAE due to which some users may have faced degradation in services. The faulty cable segment has been repaired and work is underway to make the services fully functional," read its tweet.



Sources in the telecom industry had said that a major 40-terabyte cable was ruptured near Fujairah which caused internet services to slow down.

Sources had said that it may take several days to repair the affected cable.