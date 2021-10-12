 
Glenn Maxwell lashes out at 'horrible people' for 'spreading abuse' after RCB exits IPL

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell. — Geo Super/File
  • Social media was flooded with abuse for the players after the RCB vs KKR match.
  • “Some of the garbage that has been following on social media is absolutely disgusting!” Maxwell writes on Twitter.
  • The Australian cricketer urges people to become "decent".

Following the abuse received by the players after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell took to Twitter to call out those “spreading abuse” on social media.

The RCB was eliminated from the much-hyped IPL 2021 after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) knocked the team as player-of-the-match Sunil Narine removed the famous trio of Virat Kohli, Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

After the loss, social media was flooded with abuse for the players over their performance; however, Maxwell in a series of social media posts decried all the abuse coming their way.

“Some of the garbage that has been following on social media is absolutely disgusting!” he wrote on Twitter.

The star cricketer added: "We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse.”

Acknowledging the love that he has received, the Australian cricketer thanked his “REAL fans” that shared love and appreciation for the players.

He, however, maintained that unfortunately there are “some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be.”

“It is unacceptable!!! Please don’t be like them."

After seeing hateful comments under his previous posts, the cricketer in another post warned all the abusers, that if anybody who comments abuse on any of his teammates/friends with “abusive rubbish” will be blocked by everyone.

“What is the point of being a terrible person? There is no excuse!!!”


