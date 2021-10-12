Mira Sethi calls out Pakistani men who are 'obsessed with policing women'

Mira Sethi is clapping back at trolls who are criticizing her fashion choices for the 20th Lux Style Awards.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, Mira shunned the 'decayed' and 'hateful' comments of all those who called out her event outfit.

"It’s always fascinating to see trolls go nuts under photos of public-facing women in dresses or costumes or anything the trolls deem 'vulgar.'” Mira also attached a monochrome photo of a tree trunk alongside the caption.

She continued, "Go home. I don’t dress for you, I don’t dress for anyone or anything other than my own sense of joy and play and expansion. The men of this country are obsessed with policing women, constantly defining their ‘honour’ in relation to women’s bodies and clothing and appearance. It is a smallminded, decayed, hateful thing to do. You want to disempower us because a deep part of you is hurting and angry. I get it. It’s societal and it is ugly."

Mira also went on to praise women who challenge the control inflicted upon them. "To the women who continue to secularize public spaces with their words and clothes and defiance: you inspire me. On the face of it, it looks merely glitzy and silly, but only those subjected to the heat of abuse know that simply by being - by asserting with our voices and bodies - we are clawing back space from rotten hierarchies of power and control."

