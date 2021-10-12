 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
By
Web Desk

DG ISI's appointment will be finalised amicably: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet. — PID/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday during which the matter of the appointment of the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) also came up, sources told Geo News.

According to the sources, the prime minister took the cabinet members into confidence over the issue.

They said that the premier told them that there have been attempts to give the matter the wrong spin on the media.

PM Imran Khan assured the cabinet that all the people concerned "are on the same page" and that the appointment will be finalised "amicably".

