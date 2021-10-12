'No cabinet meeting goes without mention of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights'

 
ISLAMABAD:  Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the PTI-led government has always talked about the rights of overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes.

Speaking during a post-cabinet press conference in Islamabad, the minister said matters related to electoral reforms, the issue of the electronic voting machine (EVMs), and the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis, among other issues, came under discussion during the cabinet meeting. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More to follow.

