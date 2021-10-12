Zahoor Buledi takes charge as acting BAP president after Jam Kamal steps down

Provincial minister Zahoor Buledi (left) and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.— Twitter/File

QUETTA: Provincial minister Zahoor Buledi has been appointed as the acting president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), days after Jam Kamal Khan Alyani stepped down from the office.



Confirming the news, Buledi wrote on Twitter: "Alhamdulillah honoured to be nominated as Acting President of BAP after resignation of party President Jam Kamal Khan."



"I will serve the party with consultation of all senior leaders [and] workers," he added.

Chief Minister Balochistan Alyani had on October 1 announced that he was stepping down after completing a "good" three-year term, as he asked BAP office holders to organise a meeting and announce BAP party elections at the earliest.

On Monday, the disgruntled members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) — including lawmakers from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and allied parties — had submitted a no-confidence motion against Alyani.



The disgruntled members, in the motion submitted to the assembly secretariat, said during the three years of Alyani's term as the chief minister, there has been unemployment, unrest, and frustration in the province.



The motion, signed by 14 members, claimed that the provincial cabinet members had informed the chief minister about the issues of Balochistan but he did not pay heed to them.

"Due to Jam Kamal's lukewarm attitude, there has been gas, water, electricity, and economic crisis in [Balochistan]," the motion said.

Further, the disgruntled members had sought the removal of Alyani as the chief minister and called for the election of a new provincial chief, who had the majority's support.

On September 14, as many as 16 MPAs from the Balochistan Assembly had moved a no-confidence motion against CM Alyani, but it was later denied by the Governor House Secretariat on technical grounds.

Last week, CM Alyani had said that he will not step down from his post on the demand of "12 people”. “I will continue my struggle and will not resign on the call of 12 people.”

In a press conference later on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the Centre wishes for stability in Balochistan and that all political matters should proceed in line with the law.

Balochistan's governor has briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the political developments in the province and would play its role according to the law, Chaudhry added.