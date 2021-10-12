T20 World Cup: ICC announces schedule for warm up matches

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the warm-up matches, which take place between participant teams. A total of 16 fixtures will be played from October 12-20.
It is pertinent to note that all of the matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors, which means no spectators will be allowed attendance.
The first set of warm-up fixtures will begin on 12 October, featuring all eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament.
Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.
|
T20WC 2021 Warm-Up Schedule – 1
|
Date
|
Time (GST)
|
Match
|
City
|
12th Oct
|
2pm
|
Papua New Guinea v/s Ireland
|
Abu Dhabi
|
12th Oct
|
6pm
|
Scotland v/s Netherlands
|
Abu Dhabi
|
12th Oct
|
6pm
|
Bangladesh v/s Sri Lanka
|
Abu Dhabi
|
12th Oct
|
6pm
|
Oman v/s Namibia
|
Dubai
|
14th Oct
|
10am
|
Bangladesh v/s Ireland
|
Abu Dhabi
|
14th Oct
|
10am
|
Sri Lanka v/s Papua New Guinea
|
Abu Dhabi
|
14th Oct
|
10am
|
Scotland v/s Namibia
|
Dubai
|
14th Oct
|
10am
|
Netherlands v/s Oman
|
Dubai
The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18 and conclude on October 20, with the eight confirmed Super12 teams set to play two warm-up matches each.
|
T20WC 2021 Warm-Up Schedule – 2
|
Date
|
Time (GST)
|
Match
|
City
|
18th Oct
|
2pm
|
Afghanistan v/s South Africa
|
Abu Dhabi
|
18th Oct
|
2pm
|
Pakistan v/s West Indies
|
Dubai
|
18th Oct
|
6pm
|
New Zealand v/s Australia
|
Abu Dhabi
|
18th Oct
|
6pm
|
India v/s England
|
Dubai
|
20th Oct
|
2pm
|
England v/s New Zealand
|
Abu Dhabi
|
20th Oct
|
2pm
|
India v/s Australia
|
Dubai
|
20th Oct
|
6pm
|
Pakistan v/s South Africa
|
Abu Dhabi
|
20th Oct
|
6pm
|
Afghanistan v/s West Indies
|
Dubai