T20 World Cup: ICC announces schedule for warm up matches

The warmup matches will take place from October 12-20 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai behind closed doors.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the warm-up matches, which take place between participant teams. A total of 16 fixtures will be played from October 12-20.



It is pertinent to note that all of the matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors, which means no spectators will be allowed attendance.

The first set of warm-up fixtures will begin on 12 October, featuring all eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament.

Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

T20WC 2021 Warm-Up Schedule – 1 Date Time (GST) Match City 12th Oct 2pm Papua New Guinea v/s Ireland Abu Dhabi 12th Oct 6pm Scotland v/s Netherlands Abu Dhabi 12th Oct 6pm Bangladesh v/s Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi 12th Oct 6pm Oman v/s Namibia Dubai 14th Oct 10am Bangladesh v/s Ireland Abu Dhabi 14th Oct 10am Sri Lanka v/s Papua New Guinea Abu Dhabi 14th Oct 10am Scotland v/s Namibia Dubai 14th Oct 10am Netherlands v/s Oman Dubai

The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18 and conclude on October 20, with the eight confirmed Super12 teams set to play two warm-up matches each.

T20WC 2021 Warm-Up Schedule – 2 Date Time (GST) Match City 18th Oct 2pm Afghanistan v/s South Africa Abu Dhabi 18th Oct 2pm Pakistan v/s West Indies Dubai 18th Oct 6pm New Zealand v/s Australia Abu Dhabi 18th Oct 6pm India v/s England Dubai 20th Oct 2pm England v/s New Zealand Abu Dhabi 20th Oct 2pm India v/s Australia Dubai 20th Oct 6pm Pakistan v/s South Africa Abu Dhabi 20th Oct 6pm Afghanistan v/s West Indies Dubai



