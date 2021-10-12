 
sports
T20 World Cup: ICC announces schedule for warm up matches

— ICC

  • The warmup matches will take place from October 12-20 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai behind closed doors.
  • First set of warm-up fixtures will begin on 12 October, featuring eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament.
  • The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18 and conclude on October 20.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the warm-up matches, which take place between participant teams. A total of 16 fixtures will be played from October 12-20.

It is pertinent to note that all of the matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors, which means no spectators will be allowed attendance.

The first set of warm-up fixtures will begin on 12 October, featuring all eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament.

Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi. 

T20WC 2021 Warm-Up Schedule – 1

Date

Time (GST)

Match

City

12th Oct

2pm

Papua New Guinea v/s Ireland

Abu Dhabi

12th Oct

6pm

Scotland v/s Netherlands

Abu Dhabi

12th Oct

6pm

Bangladesh v/s Sri Lanka

Abu Dhabi

12th Oct

6pm

Oman v/s Namibia

Dubai

14th Oct

10am

Bangladesh v/s Ireland

Abu Dhabi

14th Oct

10am

Sri Lanka v/s Papua New Guinea

Abu Dhabi

14th Oct

10am

Scotland v/s Namibia

Dubai

14th Oct

10am

Netherlands v/s Oman

Dubai

The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18 and conclude on October 20, with the eight confirmed Super12 teams set to play two warm-up matches each.

T20WC 2021 Warm-Up Schedule – 2

Date

Time (GST)

Match

City

18th Oct

2pm

Afghanistan v/s South Africa

Abu Dhabi

18th Oct

2pm

Pakistan v/s West Indies

Dubai

18th Oct

6pm

New Zealand v/s Australia

Abu Dhabi

18th Oct

6pm

India v/s England

Dubai

20th Oct

2pm

England v/s New Zealand

Abu Dhabi

20th Oct

2pm

India v/s Australia

Dubai

20th Oct

6pm

Pakistan v/s South Africa

Abu Dhabi

20th Oct

6pm

Afghanistan v/s West Indies

Dubai


