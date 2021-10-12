 
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'unlikely' to christen Lilibet Diana in UK

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021


It is no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are always at the centre of controversy.

This time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have ruffled some feathers after it was reported that they may not christen their youngest child, Lilibet Diana, who they welcomed on June 4, at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth’s attendance.

An insider spoke to Telegraph and said that it was "highly unlikely" that the couple will make the trip to the UK and may opt to do it in the Episcopal Church in the U.S.

"There will not be a christening in the U.K. It is not happening," a Buckingham Palace insider told the publication.

