Tana Ramsay wins family support with surprising new profession

Whatever she does, she does it best.

This saying is believed to be perfectly suited for Tana Ramsay, who has reportedly been studying to become a midwife.

For those unversed, the wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, 59, enrolled in London university last year.

The 51-year-old, who shares six children with Gordon, is said to have the full support of her family, who 'could not be more proud' of her new career path.

Tana and the TV chef are parents to Megan, 27, twins Holly and Jack, 26, Tilly, 24, Oscar, six, and two-year-old Jesse.

Her new role has been branded a 'perfect match' for her by family and friends.

A source said: 'She used to be a nursery school teacher and is a fantastic, kind and empathetic mum and friend. Tana's the person you'd want at your side if you were giving birth.

'Midwifery feels like the perfect match for her. She is absolutely revelling in the challenge and wants to give back and support mums.

They told The Sun: 'Gordon and their children couldn't be more supportive or proud of her.'

It comes after Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty tied the knot with Holly Ramsay, the couple's daughter, and their marriage has been talk of the town due a reported family fall out.

It was revealed in November that Adam, 31, had banned his family - including mother Caroline and father Mark - from his December wedding to Gordon and Tana's daughter Holly.

Later Adam's aunt slammed the swimmer following reports that he has been calling his father-in-law Gordon 'Dad' amid his ongoing family feud.