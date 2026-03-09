 
Geo News

Tana Ramsay wins family support with surprising new profession

Tana Ramsay has reportedly been studying to become a midwife

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 09, 2026

Tana and the TV chef are parents to Megan, 27, twins Holly and Jack, 26, Tilly, 24, Oscar, six, and two-year-old Jesse
Tana and the TV chef are parents to Megan, 27, twins Holly and Jack, 26, Tilly, 24, Oscar, six, and two-year-old Jesse 

Whatever she does, she does it best. 

This saying is believed to be perfectly suited for Tana Ramsay, who has reportedly been studying to become a midwife. 

For those unversed, the wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, 59, enrolled in London university last year. 

The 51-year-old, who shares six children with Gordon, is said to have the full support of her family, who 'could not be more proud' of her new career path. 

Tana and the TV chef are parents to Megan, 27, twins Holly and Jack, 26, Tilly, 24, Oscar, six, and two-year-old Jesse. 

Her new role has been branded a 'perfect match' for her by family and friends. 

A source said: 'She used to be a nursery school teacher and is a fantastic, kind and empathetic mum and friend. Tana's the person you'd want at your side if you were giving birth.

'Midwifery feels like the perfect match for her. She is absolutely revelling in the challenge and wants to give back and support mums.

They told The Sun: 'Gordon and their children couldn't be more supportive or proud of her.'

It comes after Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty tied the knot with Holly Ramsay, the couple's daughter, and their marriage has been talk of the town due a reported family fall out. 

It was revealed in November that Adam, 31, had banned his family - including mother Caroline and father Mark - from his December wedding to Gordon and Tana's daughter Holly.

Later Adam's aunt slammed the swimmer following reports that he has been calling his father-in-law Gordon 'Dad' amid his ongoing family feud.

Christian Bale clarifies major confusion about ‘The Bride'
Christian Bale clarifies major confusion about ‘The Bride'
Katie Leung compares starring in ‘Bridgerton' and ‘Harry Potter'
Katie Leung compares starring in ‘Bridgerton' and ‘Harry Potter'
Steve Carell reveals fun fact about ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love' movie name
Steve Carell reveals fun fact about ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love' movie name
Maggie Gyllenhaal shares message for pal Jessie Buckley ahead of Oscars
Maggie Gyllenhaal shares message for pal Jessie Buckley ahead of Oscars
BAFTAs editing team 'didn't hear' racial slur, claims network in new letter
BAFTAs editing team 'didn't hear' racial slur, claims network in new letter
Ryan Gosling gives ‘Sign of the Times' playful twist in front of Harry Styles
Ryan Gosling gives ‘Sign of the Times' playful twist in front of Harry Styles
Rebecca Gayheart parts with late Eric Dane's memories after memoir news
Rebecca Gayheart parts with late Eric Dane's memories after memoir news
From pop princess to chaos: Britney Spears' most controversial moments
From pop princess to chaos: Britney Spears' most controversial moments