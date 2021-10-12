Number of tax return filers exceeds 2.2 million: FBR

— Twitter/File

Per FBR, tax worth Rs41.89 billion has been collected along with the statements so far for the current fiscal year.

A total of 2,213,286 people have filed their tax returns, per FBR.

FBR has extended the date for filing income tax returns for individuals and companies to October 15, 2021.

The Federal Board of Revenue on Tuesday revealed that the number of tax return filers has exceeded 2.2 million.

According to a spokesman for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), as of October 12, a total of 2,213,286 people had filed their tax returns.

He added that so far, tax worth Rs41.89 billion has been collected along with the statements for the current fiscal year.

It should be recalled that on September 30, the FBR had extended the date for filing income tax returns for individuals and companies to October 15, 2021.



Earlier, the FBR had said it would not extend the deadline for people seeking to file their income tax returns.

However, keeping in view the demand of the business community and the technical issues faced by tax filers due to server errors, the board had decided to extend the last date of filing income tax returns.

Per Geo News, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin had decided to extend the date considering the constant demands from the business community. The tax-collection body had received several applications for the extension of the deadline of filing income tax returns.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) confirmed that the finance minister had given a 15-day extension to people and businessmen to file tax returns.

The business delegation highlighted the issues faced by the tax filers and also shared their concerns regarding other taxes as well.

The KCCI members called for amendments in the ineffective tax policies and raised concerns over the implementation of Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

They lamented that all such laws that impose fines always start in Karachi.

The delegation suggested that the term "under-filers" should be replaced with "non-filers" in the Ordinance.

Earlier, FBR officials had directed concerned commissioners to cooperate with filers seeking an extension, sources said.

"People who want a 15-day relief will have to either file an application or apply online, " the FBR had said.

Sources added that aside from those facing hardships, people experiencing technical issues will also be granted an extension in the deadline.