 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Army chief stresses continuous upgradation of conventional capabilities to deter aggression

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/File
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/File

  • Gen Bajwa visits Gujranwala to witness the commissioning of the Chinese origin VT-4 Tank into the Strike formation.
  • The tank is equipped with an auto transmission system and deep water fording operation capability.
  • Army chief notes that the tank's induction would boost the striking capabilities of Pakistan's formations.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said continuous upgradation of conventional capabilities is imperative to maintain a qualitative edge over adversaries and deter aggression.

The army chief's comments came during his visit to Gujranwala where he witnessed the commissioning of state-of-the-art Chinese origin VT-4 Tank into the Strike formation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief, interacting with officers and troops, said the VT-4 Tank is another symbol of the Pakistan-China strategic cooperation and defence collaboration.

He noted that the tank's induction would boost the striking capabilities of Pakistan's formations. "The fast-changing dynamics of warfare demand the highest degree of professionalism and rigorous training with due focus on harnessing sophisticated technologies," he said.

According to the ISPR, the army chief witnessed the demonstration of the VT-4 Tank, which is a "robust warfighting machine".

Based on its advanced armour protection, high manoeuvrability, and exceptional firepower, the VT-4 can be compared with any modern main battle tank of the world, the ISPR said.

"Equipped with an auto transmission system and deep water fording operation capability, it is considered a potent weapon of strike formations," the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, according to the military's media wing, the army chief also visited the Dynamic Integrated Training Simulator of VT-4.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh to launch new bus project in Karachi

Sindh to launch new bus project in Karachi

Number of tax return filers exceeds 2.2 million: FBR

Number of tax return filers exceeds 2.2 million: FBR
LNG case: Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail turn down relief under NAB ordinance 2021

LNG case: Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail turn down relief under NAB ordinance 2021
President Alvi appoints new deputy chairman for NAB

President Alvi appoints new deputy chairman for NAB
Sindh to launch 'world's biggest' anti-measles vaccination drive

Sindh to launch 'world's biggest' anti-measles vaccination drive
Zahoor Buledi takes charge as acting BAP president after Jam Kamal steps down

Zahoor Buledi takes charge as acting BAP president after Jam Kamal steps down
Sindh sees 38 new dengue cases in last 24 hours

Sindh sees 38 new dengue cases in last 24 hours
FBISE to pass students who remained absent during intermediate exams

FBISE to pass students who remained absent during intermediate exams
'No cabinet meeting goes without mention of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights'

'No cabinet meeting goes without mention of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights'
DG ISI's appointment will be finalised amicably: PM Imran Khan

DG ISI's appointment will be finalised amicably: PM Imran Khan
Avenfield reference: NAB moves IHC seeking cancellation of bails of Maryam, Safdar

Avenfield reference: NAB moves IHC seeking cancellation of bails of Maryam, Safdar
Suspects rush to seek relief after approval of NAB ordinance

Suspects rush to seek relief after approval of NAB ordinance

Latest

view all