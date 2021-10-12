T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni to not charge fee for mentoring Virat Kohli-led India

Indian captain Virat Kohli (left) and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. — Reuters/File

"Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team," Ganguly says.

World Cup will start on October 17 in UAE and Oman.

India will face Pakistan in a high-octane clash on October 24.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly said Tuesday former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not charge any fee for mentoring the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team during the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team," Ganguly told PTI, an Indian wire service. The BCCI had bought MS Dhoni as a mentor last month after it had announced the squad for the World Cup.

The World Cup will start on October 17 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, where the Men In Blue will face Pakistan in a high-octane clash on October 24.

The former India captain had announced retirement from international cricket last year in August. His last India game was the 2019 World Cup semi-final, which the Men In Blue had lost to New Zealand.

Dhoni was statistically India's most successful captain, leading them to World Cup triumphs in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI), while they also became the top-ranked test team under him in 2009.

As a batsman, Dhoni also transformed himself into one of the best finishers of the game, famously illustrating it by securing India's 2011 World Cup victory by hitting a six in the final against Sri Lanka.

The immensely popular cricketer ends his ODI career having played 350 matches, scoring 10,773 runs and effecting 444 dismissals. He holds the record for most dismissals in T20 internationals with 91 in 98 matches.

Overall, Dhoni has amassed 17,000 international runs across formats, including 16 centuries, and more than 800 victims as wicketkeeper.