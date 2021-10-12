 
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick for the first time at a public event

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick for the first time at a public event

Queen Elizabeth -- Britain´s longest-serving monarch -- has generally enjoyed good health in her old age, and a brief hospital stay with a stomach bug in 2013 was her last known bout of illness.

Her husband Philip, who was formally known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 aged 99, just weeks short of his 100th birthday and after a period of illness.

Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday used a walking stick for the first time at a major public event, as she attended a church service at London´s Westminster Abbey.

The 95-year-old monarch stepped out of the car in which she was travelling with daughter Princess Anne holding a black stick -- a rare sight for the record-breaking monarch.

The last time she was photographed using a stick was after undergoing a knee operation in 2004. Her office did not give any reason why she was using the walking aid Tuesday.


