Wednesday Oct 13 2021
Cardi B fawns over birthday Mansion given by husband Offset

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Cardi B recently took her social media fans on a virtual tour of her brand new mansion gifted by husband Offset for her 29th birthday.

The mansion features a total of six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms that the rapper couldn’t stop being amazed by.

The rapper started off by detailing a bit of a back story in the Instagram video and claimed, “My love For a hot minute now I've been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn't agree with me and would rather put money into other investments.”

She went on to add, “Well, I was wrong. I just can't believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it.”

“Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad (and the [baby emoji]) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.”

The rapper concluded her caption with a heartfelt add-on that read, “I [heart heart emoji] you so much and I can't wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation”.


