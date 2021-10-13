 
Salman Khan re-visits Mannat amid Aryan Khan's ongoing bail plea hearing

Salman Khan re-visits Mannat amid Aryan Khan's ongoing bail plea hearing

Salman Khan is visiting Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at their Mumbai seaside abode.

Shah Rukh's son Aryan, is currently under police custody for alleged drug trafficking. While a special court is now hearing Aryan's plea for bail, superstar Shah Rukh's friends are visiting him for support.

This is not the first time Salman has been at Mannat amid Aryan's police custody. The Big Boss host also paid a visit to Shah Rukh on October 3, the same day Aryan was detained.

Almost after an hour, Salman was spotted leaving Shah Rukh's house, as reported by ETimes.

Recent developments in Aryan's case allege links of the actor's son to international drug trafficking ring.


